Local high schoolers learn about government on C-SPAN bus

AMMON — Teens and C-SPAN aren’t two words that are generally associated with each other.

But on Friday, C-SPAN was in eastern Idaho to teach local students, and give them an up-close look at broadcast television.

The C-SPAN (Cable Public Affairs Network) bus visited Idaho Falls and Ammon as part of its “50 Capitals Tour.” Idaho is the 27th state to be visited, and the bus stopped in eastern Idaho on its way to Boise to interview Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter on Monday.

C-SPAN representatives Joel Bacon and Vanessa Torres are promoting the networks educational options for students and teachers. The bus visited Compass Academy, Hillcrest High School and Bonneville High School giving students an interactive experience and education about journalism, government, broadcasting and the technology inside the bus.

Inside the bus has 11 tablets to quiz students on their political knowledge, a T.V. studio, a selfie station with C-SPAN microphone, studio gear and more.

“We are talking with students about all of the great resources that C-SPAN has,” Bacon said.

C-SPAN representative Vanessa Torres teaches students. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Access to an exclusive interactive experience available on 11 large-screen tablets featuring C-SPAN programming and myriad of political and educational resources

A smart TV and classroom area for conversations with students and teachers

A high-definition TV production studio for taped and live programming

A 360-degree video station featuring C-SPAN’s unfiltered coverage of high-profile events and insightful, behind-the-scenes tours of U.S. landmarks

A D.C.-themed selfie station where visitors can share their Bus experience through social media The high-tech, interactive C-SPAN Bus includes these resources:

C-SPAN is partnering with Cable One on its tour, and local representatives were on hand at today’s event.

Idaho Falls Cable One General Manager Maury Lee said this isn’t the first time the bus has visited Idaho Falls. He said the last time it was here was eight years ago. He believes it’s important for students to have hands-on learning to better understand their opportunities and role in government.

“(We) bring an opportunity for the students…to come and learn a little bit more about politics, learn a little bit more about how Congress works and how our government works and an opportunity to explore that option if they’re interested in going into political science,” Lee said.

Lee said both C-SPAN and C-SPAN 2 are funded by cable and satellite television companies.

“One thing that’s really important for C-SPAN, and our mission is for people to know that we are funded by the cable industry. They let us do everything that we do as a public service, which is really, really an important investment for people all over the country,” Bacon said.

The bus will be traveling to Alaska in June and will be shipped to Hawaii in August. But before that it will make its stop in Boise next week.

“We’re making a concerted effort to go to all o the state capitals, interview elected officials, interview the local people at each state capital and to see what are the important issues that are happening in each state. We’re excited to hear about what’s going on in Idaho as well as the rest of the country,” Bacon said.

The tour started in Delaware in September and will wrap up in November along with a celebration of the tour’s 25th anniversary.

Inside the C-SPAN bus. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com