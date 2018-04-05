Major construction projects begin on I-15

POCATELLO — Major construction has begun along Interstate 15 across eastern Idaho.

Summer projects began this week and will include bridge rehabilitation and paving operations.

Bridge rehabilitation work will take place between Arimo and Inkom. Paving work will be done between McCammon and Inkom, as well as south of Blackfoot and near the Montana border.

Over 40 million dollars will be spent on this year’s construction.

“I-15 is near the end of its design life. The interstate was built about 40 years ago and that’s what we designed for is 40 years – so this is a major rehabilitation effort,” Dan Harelson, ITD Engineering Manager said. “We’ve done some smaller efforts over the last few years, but this is a big major rework.”

Construction is expected to continue through October.