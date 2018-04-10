Man who wore creepy mask during Halloween bank robbery pleads guilty

IDAHO FALLS — A man accused of robbing Zions Bank on Halloween has admitted to the crime.

Matthew Todd Baker, 27, entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to felony robbery and felony witness intimidation. In exchange, the prosecution will recommend he serve eight years fixed prison time and 12 years indeterminate for the robbery charge and zero years fixed with five years indeterminate for witness intimidation.

The plea agreement is non-binding on the court, meaning the judge may give a sentence outside of the prosecution’s recommendation. Baker will not be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea.

Baker robbed Zions Bank at 2540 East Sunnyside Road on Oct. 31, 2017. Video and pictures of the robbery showed him wearing a black hoodie and a skull mask. He entered the bank, approached the teller and, after a short amount of time, walked away with the money.

Baker was arrested in early November.

He was convicted of felony robbery in 2012 after he robbed the Country Corner store in Ammon in 2011. He was sentenced to two years fixed with five years indeterminate. He was released from prison on January 13, 2016.

Baker is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on May 28.