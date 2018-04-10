New EIRMC program shortens patient recovery time

IDAHO FALLS — A new recovery program at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is saving patients money and shortening their stay in the hospital.

EIRMC instituted its Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program in October. General and trauma surgeon Michael Lemon said the program is better for patients in that it helps them get out of the hospital quicker.

The program is typically used for men and women who undergo colorectal surgery.

“We absolutely know that it works with colorectal surgery which is why we released it there first,” Lemon said. “It cuts their hospital time in half. If you truly look at it, fewer days in the hospital costs less.”

Previously, patients would not be able to eat or consume liquids before or after surgery.

But on enhanced recovery, patients consume a carbohydrate drink before they come to the hospital. They are given non-narcotic and anti-inflammatory medication that will help them have decreased pain afterward. After surgery, they are able to have a drink as soon as they are awake.

“One of the biggest goals with ERAS (or Enhanced Recovery After Surgery) is to avoid opioid medications. We use four other different type of medications in order to control pain. We still have opioid medications but they’re kind of the last effort,” Lemon said.

Once patients are transferred out of the operation room, they are generally up and walking as soon as they are steady on their feet.

“When they do that, we’re putting nutrients in their system to help so that they can have a better recovery,” Lemon said.

Although the hospital stay is shortened, it still takes about the same amount of time for people to completely heal.

“It takes about six weeks to get back to totally get back to doing what they want to do,” Lemon said.

Lemon said anesthesiologists, surgeons, nurses and other hospital staff help make the program a success.

“It changes what they do in the operating room, it changes the medications that they give and it changes the medication that we give afterward,” Lemon said.

OBGYN’s are now taking part in a program for patients who need obstetric or gynecologic surgery and the hospital is looking at implementing the program for orthopedic surgeries in the future.