New Family Dollar store coming to eastern Idaho

Share This

MCCAMMON — Family Dollar Stores, Inc. has announced plans for a new store in McCammon.

“Family Dollar is pleased to invite customers to experience our great value and broad assortment of merchandise in the McCammon community,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “Our customers can rely on Family Dollar for everyday low prices on household products, food, beauty and essentials, seasonal merchandise, apparel and much more.”

The grand opening kicks off on Thursday, April 19, followed by a celebration for the community at the store on Saturday, April 21. The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle. In addition, on Saturday, the first 50 customers will receive a Family Dollar gift card.

The Family Dollar store is located at 507 Center Street.