Pedestrian pathway under construction in Idaho Falls

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — By the end of June, community members will be able to enjoy a new pedestrian pathway along N. Holmes Avenue and N. Yellowstone Highway.

TMC Contractors, Inc. began construction on the Elva Street to Holmes Avenue and North Tourist Park Pedestrian Pathway project on April 9, 2018.

The project requires a lane closure on N Holmes Avenue and N Yellowstone Highway for the duration of the project.

The scheduled completion time is late June, barring unforeseen conditions.

Please watch for equipment and workers, be courteous of other commuters, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

For questions, call TMC Contractors Inc. at (208) 529-9895.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage by clicking HERE.