Pocatello High School awarded $2,000 donation

The following is a news release from the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District.

POCATELLO – The Grammy Museum and Hot Topic Foundation awarded The Pocatello High School Orchestra program with a $2,000 donation through their Community Award.

The Community Award is part of the GRAMMY Signature Schools program, which has provided financial support to public high school music programs since 1989. The foundation’s goal is to draw attention to maintaining music education as a core element of school curricula.

This donation will go right back into Pocatello High School’s orchestra program through the purchase of several new stringed instruments. These will be scholarship instruments for students who would otherwise not be able to take orchestra because of cost.

Pocatello High School orchestra teacher, Kathryn Chojnacki, said, “I am incredibly excited about this donation and the opportunity to provide high quality music education for EVERY student in our program.”