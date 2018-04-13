Police asking for help finding couple who robbed store at gunpoint

POCATELLO — Police are asking the public for help finding a man and woman who robbed a convenience store Thursday night.

The two suspects entered K&B Quick Stop at 2445 S. 5th Ave. around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

The man displayed a black semi-automatic handgun during the robbery and the suspects took cash from the store. They left the area on foot headed north.

Police describe the male suspect as 5’3” to 5’5”, average build and tattoos on both forearms. There is a dark tattoo on the underside of his right forearm, and a symbol on the upper side of the left forearm near the wrist. He was wearing a green coat with the hood up, a black ski mask, dark gloves, black shoes with white soles and white markings on the side, and blue jeans.

The woman was wearing a red or orange Under Armor brand sweatshirt with large Under Armor symbol on the chest, black pants, black shoes, a black mask over the face covering the nose and mouth area, and dark gloves.

Anyone with information is asking to contact the Pocatello Police Detective Division at (208) 234-6121.