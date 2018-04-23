Popular Rexburg restaurant closes

REXBURG — The Burg, a popular restaurant for college students and locals, served its last hamburger and shake Wednesday before closing its doors for good.

“We don’t own the building and the owner decided to sell the property and tear down the building,” an assistant manager told the BYU-Idaho Scroll.

The Burg offered gourmet burgers, fresh-cut fries and hand-made milkshakes. The owners of the restaurant are hoping to relocate to a new building, according to a post on The Burg’s Facebook page.

The eatery opened in July 2015 in a unique dome-shaped building on the corner of West 4th South and South 1st West near Brigham Young University-Idaho. It has been home to several other restaurants and was originally a bank.