Rexburg Dairy Queen offering samples of new Blizzard flavors at VIP event

REXBURG — Dairy Queen is giving fans a sneak peek of new summer Blizzard flavors with free tastings from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24 at select Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations.

Restaurants participating in Idaho include the Rexburg and Post Falls Dairy Queens.

Select Blizzard Fan Club members will receive an e-vite to enjoy a complimentary tasting of the five summer Blizzard Treats on the new menu. Fans must show the BFC e-vite to receive the free samples. The first 25 BFC members to attend also receive a Buy One Get One Free Blizzard Treat card valid all summer.

The five new summertime flavors include:

Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: cheesecake pieces, real raspberries, blackberries and blueberries free of artificial colors or sweeteners hand-blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve

TWIX Blizzard Treat: chopped TWIX cookie barpieces and caramel topping blended with vanilla soft serve; the new Jurassic Chomp Blizzard Treat, colossal choco dipped peanut butter bites and fudge topping blended with vanilla soft serve

Jurassic Chomp Blizzard Treat: colossal choco dipped peanut butter bites and fudge topping blended with vanilla soft serve

S’mores Blizzard Treat: marshmallow filled chocolates and graham cracker pieces blended with vanillasoft serve

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: cotton candy pieces and sprinkles blended with vanilla soft serve.

