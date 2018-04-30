Semi truck driver flown to hospital following crash

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, April 28, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash northbound US20-26-93 at milepost 221, northeast of Carey.

Kirt Armistead, 48, of Kimberley, British Columbia, Canada, was driving in a 2013 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer. Armistead failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and came to rest on the truck’s top on the right shoulder. Armistead was wearing a seatbelt.

Armistead was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss