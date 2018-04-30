Semi truck driver flown to hospital following crash

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, April 28, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash northbound US20-26-93 at milepost 221, northeast of Carey.

Kirt Armistead, 48, of Kimberley, British Columbia, Canada, was driving in a 2013 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer. Armistead failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and came to rest on the truck’s top on the right shoulder. Armistead was wearing a seatbelt.

Armistead was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.