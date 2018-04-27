Sheriff: Man pretended to be cop as he zip-tied 4 adults, tried to abduct woman

OWYHEE COUNTY — Authorities are searching for a man who pretended to a law enforcement officer before zip-tying four adults and attempting to kidnap one of them Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at Jump Creek Falls in Owyhee County.

The four adults, ranging in age from 18-20, say they were approached by a white man who appeared to be around 30 years old, according to a news release from the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office. He identified himself as a police officer and had a badge on a chain around his neck, although he was not dressed in a uniform.

Deputies say the adults were zip-tied behind their backs and held against their will. At one point, the suspect took a female victim to her own vehicle where she was able to break free of the restraints and run back to her friends.

The suspect fled the area in a newer model, light colored Chevrolet four door sedan. He is described as 5’6″ to 5’9″ with a stocky build.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 495-1154.