Teenager killed, friend injured when vehicle crashes into Salmon River

RIGGINS — A McCall teenager was killed and her Malad friend was injured after their vehicle crashed into the Salmon River Saturday night.

Katelyn J. Thayer, 17, died in the crash that occurred around 9 p.m. on Salmon River Road in Riggins.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report that a vehicle had crashed and was upside down in the river, according to a news release. While responding, Riggins Ambulance was met by a vehicle transporting 17-year-old Alaska Frandsen of Malad.

Officials say Frandsen was ejected from the submerged vehicle and witnesses drove her to meet the ambulance. She told responders there were multiple occupants in the vehicle she and Thayer occupied but when crews removed it from the water, the people she named arrived on the scene.

Thayer was removed from the car and pronounced dead. No other victims have been located and investigators believe Frandsen and Thayer were the only occupants inside the vehicle.

Detectives are working to determine who was driving the car and what caused it to go into the water.