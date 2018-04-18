Tuition and fees at Idaho’s 4-year institutions will increase in the fall

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Board of Education.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho State Board of Education voted Wednesday to increase tuition and fees for full-time undergraduate resident and nonresident students at each of Idaho’s four-year institutions effective in fall 2018.

The percentage increase is as follows:

“We as a Board have a duty to keep costs as low as possible for our students,” Board Member Andy Scoggin said. “It is our responsibility to strike a balance between that duty and the need to provide the resources that our institutions need to accomplish their missions. We have heard from both student body leaders and university administration representatives today and we need to trust the people we have charged with efficiently managing their limited funds while moving toward our stated goal of increasing the number of degree holding citizens in our state.”

The Board deliberated the requests for several hours before reaching consensus. Board Member Richard Westerberg called tuition and fee increase proposals one of the “most solemn decisions Board members are asked to make.” The requests were based on increased costs of doing business including an increase in the cost of employee compensation recently approved by the legislature.

“We operate one system but each institution has its own characteristics and needs,” Board Vice President Debbie Critchfield said. “It is imperative that each college or university communicate with their students so that they understand why tuition and fees are going up and why it matters to them.”

The fee increase proposal is one of several items on the Board’s agenda during its meeting this week in Moscow at the University of Idaho. The agenda, along with meeting materials are posted on the Board website: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/event/board-meeting-ui-4/

The Board meeting continues tomorrow.