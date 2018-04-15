U-Haul and Storage Plus merge to offer trucks, trailers and more to customers

The following is a news release from U-Haul International, Inc.

IDAHO FALLS – U-Haul Company of Idaho, Inc. is pleased to announce that Storage Plus has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Idaho Falls community.

Storage Plus at 995 Tara St. is now offering U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply CLICK HERE to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (208) 552-6660 or CLICK HERE.

Storage Plus partners Chris Stevens and Michael Devore are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Bonneville County.

U-Haul and Storage Plus are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Storage Plus is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or CLICK HERE to submit photos and learn more.