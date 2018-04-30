Vehicles, TVs, office furniture and more. Here’s what the city of Pocatello is auctioning off May 12.

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The city of Pocatello’s annual auction is slated for Saturday, May 12.

Items up for bid this year include vehicles, office equipment and furniture, tools, phones, televisions, and more.

Bidding is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Prime Time Auctions, 3400 South 5th Avenue. The public is invited to view the items before the auction at the Prime Time Auctions yard Friday, May 11 from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

A list of items on the auction block can be found by clicking here. Photos of some of the items can be found here.

Proceeds from the sale of items are returned to the department from which the item came. Prime Time Auctions also receives a portion of each sale.