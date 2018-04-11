VIDEO: Children jump from burning building

EDGEMONT, N.J. – There were some frightening moments for people trapped inside a New Jersey dance studio after fire broke out in the building just before 7 p.m. Monday.

This cell phone video shows the intensity of the flames.

You can see the children screaming for help as bystanders rushed to get ladders to them.

The kids had no choice but to fall or jump from the balcony to escape the flames.

Firefighters broke a window to the second floor to rescue two girls — the last in the building.

Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but everyone survived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.