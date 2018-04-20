Well-known Idaho Falls leader “who gave so much to so many” passes away

IDAHO FALLS — She was known for serving the Idaho Falls community in multiple ways and is being remembered as someone who exemplified service above self.

Karen Cornwell died Wednesday in Spring, Texas at the age of 73. She had moved from eastern Idaho a few years ago to live with her son, Kevin.

Cornwell served two terms on the Idaho Falls City Council, was the executive director of the United Way of Idaho Falls and was the first female president of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club.

“Our hearts are heavy as we learn that this very special lady earned her angel wings this week,” a post on the Rotary Club’s Facebook page reads. “Karen Cornwell truly exemplified Service Above Self, she gave so much to so many! The first female President of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club left her mark on our club and our community. She was the catalyst behind our very successful duck race that has changed the face of the Snake River in Idaho Falls. She will be missed! Rest easy, Karen!”

Funeral arrangements are pending.