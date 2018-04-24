Woodruff Ave. water service repair scheduled tonight in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking water service in the 300 block of Woodruff Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

North- and south-bound traffic will be impacted during construction. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The repair will affect water service to one housing unit but no businesses in the area. Residents in that area have been notified of the disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the leak as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.