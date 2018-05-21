Additional seats released for Elizabeth Smart event

IDAHO FALLS — Due to popular demand, additional seats have been released for “An Evening with Elizabeth Smart.”

Smart, a kidnapping and sexual abuse survivor, will share her powerful story Thursday, June 14 at the Colonial Theater. Tickets went on sale a week ago and the floor is nearly sold-out so balcony seats were released to the public Monday afternoon.

Smart was abducted from her Utah home on June 5, 2002, and her captors threatened to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. After being held captive 9 grueling months, police safely reunited the young teenager with her family on March 12, 2003.

Smart has since become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs, and national legislation. The founder of the “Elizabeth Smart Foundation,” she has helped promote legislation to prevent abductions. She has written two books: “My Story” and “Where There’s Hope.” She and other abduction survivors worked with the Department of Justice to create a survivor’s guide called “You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.”

Smart will share her story of hope in Idaho Falls as Richard and Peggy Larsen Farms, Chad and Jessica Larsen Farms and EastIdahoNews.com present “An Evening with Elizabeth Smart.” An audience question and answer segment will follow her speech. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefit the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS