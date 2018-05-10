UPDATE: Authorities searching for woman who apparently fell into the Snake River

IDAHO FALLS — Local authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who reportedly fell into the Snake River in Idaho Falls at around midnight Wednesday.

Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department all responded to the river downstream of the Broadway Bridge. The reporting party said the woman fell slipped on some driftwood and fell into the water on the south side of the bridge near the Marriott hotel.

Searchers looked for the woman for about an hour, but ultimately called the search off due to the darkness and swift speed of the river, Bonneville County Sheriff spokesman Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com.

The search resumed early Thursday morning. Dive teams are searching along with people on the shore and in boats.