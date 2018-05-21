Blackfoot man dies in crash near Utah/Idaho border

MALAD — A Blackfoot man died after being thrown from his pickup truck on Interstate 15 Monday morning.

Darrell Oler, 61, was driving southbound in a 2011 Ford F350 around 11:30 a.m. Idaho State Police say Kent Halford, 54, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2017 International semi-truck pulling three trailers.

Around 11:30 a.m., Oler was about ten miles south of Malad at milepost 3. Police say he struck Halford’s rear trailer before drivng off the right shoulder, down an embankment, across the off ramp and across Woodruff Road where the pickup truck rolled.

Oler was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. He was ejected from his truck and died at the scene. Halford was wearing a seat belt.

Police continue to investigate the crash.