Country star to perform at Bannock County Independence Day Celebration

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

POCATELLO — Bannock County is proud to announce that country artist Joe Nichols and special guest Trent Tomlinson will perform at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 3.

The concert is the first of its kind, brought to you by Bannock County, in an effort to assist funding operations at the Wellness Complex.

Tickets will be on sale May 15 at bannockcounty.tix.com as well as the Bannock County Event Center Office at 10588 Fairground Drive in Pocatello.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tomlinson will start the evening at 7 p.m. and Nichols will take the stage at 8:45 p.m. Food, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase inside the gates.

Nichols is well known for “The Impossible” to “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” and “Sunny and 75”. Tomlinson, a singer/songwriter and country rocker, has hits which include “One Wing in the Fire,” “Drunker Than Me” and “Just Might Have Her Radio On.”

Visit the Bannock County Independence Celebration Facebook page for more details, a link to the ticket vendor or contact the Event Center at (208) 237-1340 with any additional questions.