Crews investigating after semi truck rolls on I-15

SAGE JUNCTION — Idaho State Police are currently on the scene of semi truck that rolled on Interstate 15.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Sage Junction (mile post 143) and one lane is currently blocked as crews investigate and clean up the wreckage.

Photos courtesy Idaho State Police

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. Drivers in the area are asked to use caution.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new updates when we receive them.