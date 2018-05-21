Crews will be repairing water leak in Idaho Falls Tuesday

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking water service in the 1400 block of Woodruff Avenue near Three Fountains Condominiums beginning at 6:30 AM on Tuesday, May 22.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. North-bound traffic will be impacted during construction, being reduced to a single lane of traffic occupying the center turn lane. South-bound traffic should be unaffected.

The repair may impact service to housing units but no businesses in the area. Impacted residents in that area will be notified of any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the leak as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.