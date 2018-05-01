Eastern Idaho State Fair announces scholarship winners

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — In keeping with last year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair (E.I.S.F.) theme of “BIGGER IS BETTER” the E.I.S.F. General Manager, Brandon Bird and the E.I.S.F. Board of Directors in partnership with Butler Amusement, Inc. have decided to add a one-time addition of two $1,000 scholarships for the graduating seniors of 2018. This will make a total of $8,000 worth of scholarships given out to 2018 graduating seniors.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair & Butler Amusement, Inc. Scholarship fund has awarded over $74,000 to deserving college-bound teens in the sixteen county districts since its inception thirteen years ago.

A six-member scholarship committee had the difficult task of selecting winners out of the numerous commendable applicants.

“We were excited with the quality of applicants we received this year, we had more applicants this year than any other year and we were also very pleased that nine of our sixteen counties were represented with applicants for this year’s scholarships. We are very proud to see so many outstanding local students apply and we look forward to seeing them succeed in the future,” said E.I.S.F. General Manager, Brandon Bird.

The eight finalists were selected based on past years’ experience in FFA or 4-H at the Eastern Idaho State Fair along with their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service and financial need.

The 2018 Eastern Idaho State Fair & Butler Amusement, Inc. Scholarship winners, in no particular order are:

Tanisha Coffey – Bingham County

Abby Grover – Clark County

Nathan Hampton – Butte County

Lila Jolley – Teton County

Saydee Longhurst – Bonneville County

Mylee Mickelsen – Jefferson County

McKenna Perez – Bonneville County

Paige Smith – Franklin County

The eight scholarship winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and they and two guests, were invited to an awards banquet in their honor with the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors and Fair staff on Friday, April 27, to receive their awards.

This scholarship is open to graduating seniors from the Eastern Idaho State Fairs 16 County District. The Eastern Idaho State Fair and Butler Amusement Inc. encourages those interested in the 2019 scholarships to enter this year’s fair in either the 4-H Department or as a FFA member to qualify.