Fallen officers remembered during memorial ceremony

IDAHO FALLS — For every name, the bell tolled. For every toll, a life was lost. The bell tolled 75 times.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police held a memorial in honor of peace officers who have died while in the line of duty. The memorial was held at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday evening.

As part of the memorial, the names of every peace officer who died while in the line of duty in the surrounding area was read. Every time a name was read, a bell was struck.

“I think it’s important to remember that all of those officers have many people that love them and care about them,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said in his remarks. “As you look around and see all of the loved ones of current and former officers — I’d like to say thank you to you all as well.”

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police officers attended the memorial with their families. The Idaho Falls Fire Department also attended and the Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes and Drums played Amazing Grace following a moment of silence.

The Star Spangled Banner was sung by Miss Idaho Falls Outstanding Teen 2018 Madison Andreason.