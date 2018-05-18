Free dental care for adults being offered Saturday

RIGBY — Richard George, D.M.D. and Boone Allen, D.D.S. of Townesquare Dental are hosting their 4th annual dental care event through Dentistry From The Heart (DFTH) Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any adult 18 years of age or older will receive one free extraction, filling or cleaning.

Twelve operatories staffed with local, general dentists, specialists, hygienists, dental assistants and other dental professionals donate their time and resources to provide free dental care.

Over the past three years, Townesquare Dental has served 204 attendees/patients, with help from 78 volunteers and donated $53,585.00 in dental treatment.

The volunteers are comprised of the Townesquare Dental staff, Dr. Ethan Moulton, Dr. Scott Allen, Dr. Dwight Baker, Dr. Nathan George and dental assistant students from the College of Eastern Idaho, as well as the BYU-Idaho ASDA Chapter.

“We love our community and we are very blessed to do what we do every day and this is our opportunity to give-back,” said Dr. Richard George in a news release.

While attendees wait, snacks and drinks will be available thanks to donations from Broulims, Teton Pharmacy, Mobley Physical Therapy, Dermatology of Eastern Idaho, The Great Bambino, Klim and Pizza Hut.

Patterson Dental donated some of the dental supplies but Townesquare Dental fiscally supports the majority of expenses.

“It’s a day we look forward to and plan for all year long,” stated Dr. Boone Allen.

Townesquare Dental is located at 527 Rigby Lake Drive, Suite B in Rigby. Patients are asked to arrive early as treatment is provided on first-come, first-served basis.

Event registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. and patients will be seen through 1 p.m. that day.