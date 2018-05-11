Helicopters assist in search for missing woman in Snake River

IDAHO FALLS — Helicopters have been called in to assist in the search for a 23-year-old woman who allegedly fell into the fast-moving Snake River late Wednesday night.

At least two helicopters flew over the river for several hours Friday morning and jet skis were deployed again on the water as crews looked for any sign of the woman.

Two helicopters were called in to help in the search for the missing woman Friday. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team spent all day Thursday searching a 5-mile stretch of the river using divers, two jet skis and three boats. Approximately 15 members of the volunteer-based Search and Rescue Team also searched the land area around the river. Idaho Falls Fire Department had EMTs on the scene to assist and Idaho Falls Power assisted with checking water grates, according to a news release.

The Idaho Falls Police Department also deployed a drone for the first time as part of the department’s unmanned aircraft system (UAS) pilot program. The IFPD sought and received an Emergency Certificate of Authorization from the FAA to deploy the drone.

Emergency crews responded to the river near the Broadway Bridge around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when a reporting party said the woman, whose name has not been released, slipped on some driftwood and fell into the water near the Marriott hotel. There has been no sign of the woman but crews say they will continue to search for her until she is found.