Historic Idaho Falls building to host ribbon cutting and open house

IDAHO FALLS — The Healing Sanctuary will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate its opening.

Doctor Jeffrey Baker recently completed restoration on the historic chapel, known as the Idaho Falls 3rd Ward Building, into a functional and integrative medicine clinic. The Healing Sanctuary primarily focuses on women’s healthcare as well as the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic disease.

Baker is a Board Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist and is Fellowship trained in Integrative Medicine from the University of Arizona. He has served patients throughout southeast Idaho for over 26 years.

The Healing Sanctuary offers a collaborative approach between traditional medicine and integrative medicine allowing patients the opportunity to benefit from a more comprehensive, individualized care plan. The Healing Sanctuary also provides unique opportunities for clinical research trials and other research efforts new to the community. The building will serve as a community center, conference space, medical spa, and reception venue.

“Restoring an Idaho Falls landmark seemed like the perfect place to springboard this new line of patient care services. We needed a space that embodied the whole-person, mind and body aspects of the philosophy of medicine Dr. Baker practices,” Stephen Loosli, Chief Executive Officer said.

The Healing Sanctuary, in conjunction with the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, will hold the ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday. Attendees can tour the building and light refreshments will be served.

A public open house will be held Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.