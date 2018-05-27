UPDATE: Idaho Falls neighborhood evacuated due to gas leak

UPDATE:

The gas line has been shut off, but officials say it will take some time before the gas clears from homes. As a precaution, the power in the area has been turned off.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Residents have been evacuated from an Idaho Falls neighborhood after someone hit and broke a valve on a gas line while mowing the lawn.

Everyone on Lake Avenue, between G Street and H Street were evacuated after 3:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said. The evacuated area includes the Midget Market on G Street.

Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power are on scene trying to fix the problem.

There is no estimate on when the line will be repaired or when residents will be allowed to return home.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.