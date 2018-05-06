UPDATE: No one injured in mobile home blaze

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is responding to a mobile home fire at the County Place Mobile Home Park at 3570 South Yellowstone Ave.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. and three fire engines and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Witnesses say heavy smoke is bellowing out the windows, but no flames are visible on the outside.

The fire was contained by 5 p.m., IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.