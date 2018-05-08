Illusionist to perform two shows at BYU-Idaho

REXBURG — Illusionist Mike Super will perform two shows in the Kirkham Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho on Friday, May 18, at 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. as part of the Center Stage Performing Arts Series.

Super’s ever-growing popularity has garnered him many prestigious awards and honors, including being the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime network television.

In addition, his other accomplishments include being named Entertainer of the Year, Best Performing Artist of the Year, Best Novelty Performer of the Year and he was voted the “Favorite Mystifier” on NBC’s television show “Phenomenon.” Finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”

Despite all of this, Mike humbly insists, it is the loyalty of his fan base that has been most rewarding. His legions of fans call themselves “The Superfreaks” and they number in the millions.

The secret to Mike’s success is his natural ability to entertain and fascinate people. He has pioneered a new form of magic with his own inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality. Mike has brought the art of magic back to the people. He transcends the “trick” and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to. Whether it’s through television, stage or simply one-on-one, Mike Super’s personality and humor reaches out and enchants the public.

Tickets for the performance are $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. They are available online at www.tickets.byui.edu or on school days from the University Store Ticket Office.