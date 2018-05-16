Julianne Young wins Legislative District 31 Seat B

Share This

BLACKFOOT – Julianne Young won the Legislative District 31 Seat B Republican primary race Tuesday.

Young took 54 percent of the vote over her opponent, incumbent Julie VanOrden.

Young is a wife, mother and longtime resident of Bingham County. She tells EastIdahoNews.com she is looking forward to serving and working with the people in Bingham County.

“The thing that has been most amazing to me about this experience is the way our community has pulled together. It’s been a great opportunity to get involved in the political process,” Young says. “We’ll be looking for opportunities to reach out, discuss issues with people on both sides and moving forward together.”

Young clashed with VanOrden on multiple issues, including K-12 funding and sex education. It’s been a tough race, she says, but still appreciates her opponent’s service over the last six years.

RELATED: VanOrden, Young clash on sex education and schools funding

Julianne Young raised about $24,740 for her campaign and spent $15,330 on signs and billboards.

VanOrden, raised about $43,865 and spent more than $22,000 on advertising.