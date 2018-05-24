Why your family will love ‘Lost in Space’

It can be difficult to find something on TV that is appropriate for the whole family and that everyone can enjoy. Sometimes it seems all the channel surfing or streaming service browsing in the world can’t help you find a show that can fit the bill. But I’d like to suggest Netflix’s re-imagining of the 1960s sci-fi classic “Lost in Space.” It’s a show that has a little something for everyone and manages to tell an edge-of-your-seat story in the process.

“Lost in Space” reframes the situation with a more serious tone. The story opens with the Robinson family crash-landing on an alien planet. They face down deadly challenge after deadly challenge as the elements and creatures on this new world combine against them.

The Robinsons also have to deal with a litany of duplicitous characters who may or may not be trustworthy. And on top of all that, they have to coexist as a family. That’s fertile fodder for drama.

To break the good stuff, here are four reasons why your family could dig on “Lost in Space”:

The cast feels like a genuine family. Molly Parker, Brian Steele, Toby Stephens, and Maxwell Jenkins in ‘Lost in Space.’ | Courtesy Netflix “Space” would blow up on the launching pad if the main cast didn’t come off like an actual real-life family. But these Robinsons do. They have tender, loving moments. They put themselves on the line for one another. But they also bicker, harangue and keep secrets from one another. The family relationships are dynamic and filled with tension. Credit the cast here, led by Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson and Toby Stephens as John Robinson. They play tough, complicated characters that can also be loving and vulnerable. The kids more than pull their own weight and Maxwell Jenkins is especially good as Will Robinson. This group of actors is completely believable as a family, and their performances form some solid bedrock for the whole series. The antagonists create plenty of drama. Maxwell Jenkins in ‘Lost in Space.’ | Courtesy Netflix No story can work without conflict, manifested by appropriate agents. “Lost in Space” has some strong characters here that goose the drama and push the story along. Both Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and Don West (Ignacio Sirricchio) play shady characters that cause problems for the Robinsons. Parker Posey and Ignacio Serricchio in ‘Lost in Space.’ | Courtesy Netflix Posey is particularly venomous, feigning fear and selflessness, but really, she’s only out for herself. She gets bonus witch points for doing mean things to a character played by Selma Blair. I love me some Selma Blair. Then there’s the Robot, transformed in this version into an alien entity that becomes Will’s protector. There’s a threat of the Robot going back to his murderous ways at any second that hangs over the whole situation. That ratchets up the dread and draws you in even further. Visuals are strong. ‘ Maxwell Jenkins in ‘Lost in Space.’ | Courtesy Netflix “Space” looks as good as a science fiction TV series can look these days. The mountainous landscapes are epic, like something out of “Lord of the Rings” given a sci-fi spin. The set design is at once futuristic and homey, drawing you in by giving you familiar visual cues. The Robot looks super cool and there are flora and fauna in the alien environment that create both fear and wonder. The story has a little something for everybody. Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, and Maxwell Jenkins in ‘Lost in Space.’ | Courtesy Netflix If you’re a parent, “Lost in Space” has drama and situations you can relate to. If you’re a teenager, there are touches of adventure and humor to hook you. If you’re a kid, there’s a cool-looking robot, along with gadgets and spaceships to keep your attention. Along with that, the story does a good job of piling on situation after situation on the Robinsons, keeping on the edge of your seat as you root for things to work out.

“Lost in Space” is rated TV-PG and contains sci-fi violence, intense sequences and sparse profanity that may not be appropriate for very young children. But if you have children over 10 years old, “Lost in Space” may just be the family space adventure you’ve been looking for.