UPDATE: Man who broke into LDS temple facing multiple charges

UPDATE 3:43 p.m.

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Authorities have released the name of the man who broke into St. George Temple early Saturday morning.

Police told KSL.com Charles Gregory Logan was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including assault and burglary.

The damage to the temple was “being addressed,” but the temple was closed at 9 a.m. Saturday, and by about 10:30 a.m. had resumed normal operations, LDS church spokesman Eric Hawkins said.

Original story:

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man broke into the St. George Temple early Saturday morning, damaging furniture and artwork, LDS Church officials confirmed.

The man broke a window of the temple about 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Eric Hawkins, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The man went to the fifth floor of the temple and damaged furniture, artwork and some other items, Hawkins said.

Temple workers were able to contain the man until police arrived and arrested him. The temple workers did not use any physical restraint, Hawkins said.

The damage was “being addressed,” but the temple was closed as of 9 a.m. Saturday, Hawkins said. Church officials were hopeful the temple would reopen and continue operations later on Saturday.

Hawkins did not release the man’s name.

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.