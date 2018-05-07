Motorcyclist killed in crash near Malad

MALAD — A Utah man died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash south of Malad.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Old Highway 191 and East 6000 South.

Mark Coppenger, 54, of Tremonton, was on a Harley Davidson when Idaho State Police say he drove off the right shoulder and overturned the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to an ISP news release.

This was the second motorcycle fatality crash in Idaho Sunday.

A 24-year-old Nampa man on a motorcycle died at the hospital after being hit by the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer at a Nampa intersection. The driver of the Blazer, Joshawa Bechtel, 31, was charged with aggravated DUI and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.