Mountain lion removed from ISU campus

POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game reports there was an adult mountain lion near the Idaho State University campus and behind the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello Friday morning.

Stuart Summers, a spokesman with the university, tells KPVI a jogger saw the lion and called campus police around 10:45 a.m.

Idaho Fish and Game responded as well as the Pocatello Police Department.

The mountain lion was up in a tree, and Idaho Fish and Game were able to tranquilize it and move the cat out of the area in around an hour.

Summers says this was not an isolated event. Mountain lions have been in this area before, including a mother mountain lion and cubs a few years back.