Officer arrests man, then makes special delivery to suspect’s home

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls Police officer is being praised for a kind act he performed moments after arresting a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officer Stetson Belnap was on patrol the afternoon of May 8 when he noticed the suspect near Los Adalbertos Mexican restaurant on West Broadway Street. The man was riding on a skateboard carrying groceries.

“Officer Belnap approached the individual and told him he was under arrest on an outstanding warrant,” Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The suspect was cooperative but very concerned because he didn’t want his groceries to go bad.”

The man told Belnap that his vehicle was not working so he rode his skateboard to pick up food for his family.

Belnap, who has been with the department since 2015, took the suspect to jail but instead of throwing the groceries away, the officer decided to personally deliver the items to the man’s home.

“His family was so appreciative. The baby was in mom’s arms and clearly needed the milk. It was just really, really heartwarming,” Cook says. “Certainly that’s not the job of our officers but he really went above and beyond to make sure the family’s needs were met.”