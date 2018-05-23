UPDATE: Power restored to all Rexburg customers
EastIdahoNews.com staff
UPDATE:
All power had been restored by 9:30 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY:
REXBURG — An equipment failure at the Rexburg substation has left 5,600 Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity Wednesday morning.
The power went out around 7:10 a.m. and crews are working to repair the problem now.
Officials estimate electricity will be restored by 10 a.m.
