UPDATE: Power restored to all Rexburg customers

UPDATE:

All power had been restored by 9:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

REXBURG — An equipment failure at the Rexburg substation has left 5,600 Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity Wednesday morning.

The power went out around 7:10 a.m. and crews are working to repair the problem now.

Officials estimate electricity will be restored by 10 a.m.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

