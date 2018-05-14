Search continues for missing woman in Snake River

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The search continues for a 23 year old woman who allegedly slipped on driftwood and fell into the river late Wednesday night, May 9. Police have not found evidence of the woman and have not found any witnesses to the incident.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team searched the water on jet skis over the weekend and resumed the search Monday with two jet skis and one boat, which is using sonar. Sheriff deputies and the volunteer-based Search and Rescue Team searched the land area around the river last Thursday and Friday and resumed the search of the banks today. Idaho Falls Power is searching the grates in the water as well, hoping to find any evidence of the woman.

Idaho Falls Police sought and received an Emergency Certificate of Authorization from the FAA to deploy the drone on Thursday and searched the area from above. Police have applied to the FAA for a certification to fly the drone for a second mission, but another flight of the drone may not qualify under the emergency guidelines because of the time which has passed since the alleged incident.

Police detectives are working with local businesses to obtain any evidence and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at (208) 529-1200.