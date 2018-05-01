Several local events being held for National Bike Month

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Established in 1956 and sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists, National Bike Month is a chance to participate in various bike-related activities while demonstrating the benefits of bicycling.

More than 5,000 kids will be riding to school on Monday, May 7 for the Ride to School Bike Challenge. Motorists are encouraged to use caution on May 7 and throughout the spring and summer months, as more cyclists will be on the roadways, sidewalks and paths.

NATIONAL BIKE MONTH EVENTS:

May 3 – Bike Month Opening Social/Safety Awareness Fundraiser. Meet at the Waterfront (1220 Event Center Drive) in Snake River Landing from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Join members from the Bike Pedestrian Advisory Committee to kick-off bike month. This event will include live music by Random Sam, food drinks, kid’s activities, FREE bike raffles, bike related booths and more!

May 7 – Ride to School Bike Challenge.

May 14 – Mayors’ Family Bike Ride. Meet at McCowin Park at 6:00 PM for a community ride. The ride begins at 6:30 PM and will highlight Ammon and Idaho Falls’ bike infrastructure. After riding to Community Park, bicyclists will return to McCowin Park for refreshments.

May 21 – Ride of Silence. Meet at Dave’s Bike Shop at 6:00 PM for a moment of silence and ride to commemorate those that have lost their lives while cycling.

June 4-8 – Bike to Work Week. Log your daily rides with Idaho Mountain Trading on their Facebook page every day that week to have a chance to win great prizes. Prizes include biking gear from Trek.

The National Bike Month events are sponsored by many local sponsors.

SAFETY TIPS:

Follow the Law – Obey traffic signals and stop signs. Ride with traffic and use the rightmost lane in your direction of travel.

Be Predictable – Make your intentions clear to everyone on the road. Ride in a straight line and avoid swerving between parked cars. Signal turns and check behind you well before turning or changing lanes.

Be Conspicuous – Ride where people can see you and wear bright clothing. Use a front white light, red rear light, and reflectors when visibility is poor. Make eye contact with others.

Think Ahead – Anticipate what drivers, pedestrians, and other people on bikes will do next. Watch for turning vehicles and ride outside the door zone of parked cars. Look out for debris, potholes, and other road hazards. Cross railroad tracks at right angles.

Ride Ready – Check that your tires have sufficient air, brakes are working, chain runs smoothly, and quick release levers are closed. Carry tools and supplies that are appropriate for your ride.

Wear a Helmet – Your best defense against serious injury.