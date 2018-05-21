“Shelter in Place” lifted at Blackfoot Schools

UPDATE

The “Shelter in Place” has been lifted at Blackfoot schools.

In a Facebook post, the Blackfoot Police Department says it received third party information about threats made to a school.

“The decision was made to place all schools on a “shelter in place” status as no specific school or individuals were named,” the post says. “Shelter in place is not a lockdown. It is simply business as usual, stay indoors, and all outdoor doors locked. Parents will have to phone the school secretary to be allowed inside the building.”

Classes are continuing as normal.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — Students and teachers in all Blackfoot schools have been asked to “shelter in place” by the Blackfoot Police Department.

All visitors need to check in at the office prior entering buildings and parents say they have received robocalls alerting them of the “shelter in place.”

No specific threat has been made to any school in the Blackfoot School District, according to a Facebook post on the district’s page.

It’s unclear why the “shelter in place” has been issued and EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Blackfoot Police Department for further information. We will post it when we learn it.