This is why Idaho Falls firefighters were pushing a fire truck into a garage

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department has officially welcomed a new fire engine to the fleet.

As a part of a ceremonial practice held since the 1960s, firefighters washed and pushed the new yellow truck into its bay before the engine was put into service Wednesday.

“We put it in neutral and we physically all push it into its bay for its first assignment,” fire chief Dave Hanneman tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Hanneman says this truck has been a long time coming and that the department hasn’t replaced an engine in six years. The truck took about 9-12 months to order and assemble and it cost nearly $500,000.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

“The one that it’s replacing is about 30 years old and we’re excited to get the new the technology that comes with the truck,” Hanneman says. “It’s a very long-term investment for us and we hope to get a good 25 years out of this engine. Our crews are training on it now and they’re excited about it.”

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Hanneman says the new engine is bigger and able to hold more water. It can hold 1,000 gallons compared to 500 in the old truck. The new engine also has an enclosed cab with more safety features for the fire crew.

“The fire pump that pumps the water has much more technology driven into it. It’s a safer apparatus. There are other protections so it can’t roll over and crash,” Hanneman says.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

The old fire truck was donated to the Roberts Fire District and, later this week, the Idaho Falls Fire Department will welcome a new ambulance into its fleet.