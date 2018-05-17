UPDATE: Tornado warning expires in Oneida County

UPDATE:

The tornado warning has expired, however strong winds are still occurring in Oneida County. NWS officials say a funnel cloud was reported near Stone and Holbrook. It’s unclear if it touched down.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MALAD — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Oneida County until 4:15 p.m.

Weather reports show a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Snowville, Stone and Holbrook Summit. The storm is nearly stationary.

Winds of 60 mph are occurring. Officials say flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles could occur and tree damage is likely.

Eastern Idaho has seen numerous small thunderstorms Thursday.