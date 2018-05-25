UPDATE: Man killed, passenger flown to hospital following Terreton crash

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Friday, May 25, at approximately 11:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash westbound SH33 at milepost 50.5, near Terreton.

Dennis Clark, 72, of Preston, was driving a 2007 Dodge Pickup pulling a horse trailer westbound on SH33 at milepost 50.5.

Larry Garner, 26, of Terreton, was driving a farm tractor pulling a trailer loaded with hay.

Clark collided with Garner as he was initiating a left turn into a nearby field.

Clark succumbed to his injuries on scene. Bracken Atkinson, 26, of Preston, was Clark’s passenger and was taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. It’s unknown on if seatbelts were used in Clark’s vehicle. Garner was not wearing a seatbelt.

Lanes were blocked for approximately 3.5 hours for the investigation of the crash.

Next of kin have been notified. There were no horses in the horse trailer.

ORIGINAL STORY

TERRETON — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Idaho Highway 33 east of Terreton and Mud Lake.

No details have been released about the vehicles or people involved in the crash.

Both lanes of the ID 33 are blocked while officers work to clear the crash.

It’s unclear when the road will open again. Until then police advise drivers to find an alternate route.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article when more details are available.