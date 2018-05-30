Woman saves two dogs from drowning in Portneuf River

POCATELLO — A local woman saved two dogs from drowning in a popular nature area at the Portneuf River over the weekend.

Courtney Hough took both her dog, Roxy, and her in-laws’ dog to the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello.

The dogs went into the river and Courtney says she soon realized the animals were struggling due to the strength of the current.

She quickly took action and went in and rescued both dogs, struggling herself to get out of the river.

“It had so much current and more like power than any ocean I’ve ever been in,” Hough told KPVI. “So it’s super dangerous right now. Nobody should go in this spot or pretty much anywhere in this river. I can’t believe how bad this current was.”

Hough recommends keeping your dog on a leash if you plan on bringing it along the Edson Fichter Nature Area.