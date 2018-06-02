2 men arrested in one of the largest heroin cases east Idaho has ever seen

Share This

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello men were arrested Thursday in one of the largest heroin seizures ever in eastern Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

Miles A. Prescott, 27, and Daniel A.J. Shinney, 28, were arrested for trafficking 28 grams or more of heroin.

They were taken into custody around 11:45 p.m. while traveling on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello. Prescott and Shinney had 268.6 grams of heroin and other drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from ISP.

The arrests were the culmination of a heroin trafficking investigation by Idaho State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration Pocatello Office.

Prescott and Shinney were booked into the Bannock County Jail. They were scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.