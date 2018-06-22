Ahlquist, Ball Ventures join forces to create new company

BOISE — Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist is joining forces with Idaho Falls based Ball Ventures to create a new Treasure Valley company.

The new company, BVA, LLC stands for Ball Ventures Ahlquist. It will focus on commercial real estate and investment, according to a news release. Ryan Cleverley, Mark Cleverley, Holt Haga and Tom Ahlquist Sr. will join Ahlquist and Ball Ventures CEO Cortney Liddiard as founding partners in BVA. Ahlquist will serve as President and CEO. Before running for governor, he was the COO of Gardner Company.

“I am very grateful for the amazing partnership with the Gardner family and I am proud of the projects we have completed,” said Tommy Ahlquist. “Gardner Company will continue to be one of the premier development and property management companies in Idaho and we will continue to look for ways to work together on future projects. I am thrilled with this new opportunity and look forward to joining forces with Ball Ventures.”

Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Idaho Falls-based Ball Ventures added, “Through collaborations over the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Tommy and his team. We are excited to join together in this new opportunity. We share a common vision of working with great people to positively impact the communities in which we do business.”