Aspen Dental providing free care for veterans this weekend

IDAHO FALLS– Aspen Dental is giving veterans free dental care this weekend.

For the last five years, hundreds of Aspen Dental practices around the nation have given exclusive treatment veterans at no cost, according to a news release.

“Giving back to the community is the most rewarding part of my career. When we are able to give back to those who have fought so hard to give us the opportunity to be whom we want to be, is especially rewarding,” Idaho Falls dentist Dr. G. Gutierrez said.

As a way to thank veterans for their service, the event will be Saturday at any Aspen Dental Care practice in the nation.

Last year the Aspen Dental treated more 4,500 veterans on its designated day of service.

The company said it hopes to break down financial barriers that may get in patients way of receiving treatment.

U.S. veterans as they are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration, according to the release, unless they are totally disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.

On the Day of Service, Gutierrez at the Idaho Falls location (2818 S. 25th East) and Dr. J. Snow at the Pocatello location (4165 Yellowstone Ave.) will treat dental problems such as extractions, fillings and basic denture repairs.

“The matter is not just about having a better smile, but also maintaining long-term dental health. By not seeing a dentist enough, there is an increased risk or oral problems flying under the radar. One can eventually suffer from tooth decay, gum disease and more,” said Brandy Puetz, Aspen Dental’s Idaho Falls office manager.

Time slots are still available. Veterans are requested to call (844) 277-3646 to schedule an appointment.